DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pompano Beach man was arrested after he surrendered to authorities in connection to a violent high-speed crash in Deerfield Beach that killed his wife and sent three others to the hospital, officials said.

Jean Claude Saint Cyr faced a judge Tuesday morning alongside his son.

“I’m concerned about your dad being out there and possibly driving,” Broward Circuit Court Judge Allison Gilman told the suspect’s son.

Broward County Sherriff’s Office detectives said Saint Cyr, 63, was speeding close to 90 mph in a Land Rover when he crashed into a stopped Nissan Rogue at the intersection of Northeast Third Avenue and 44th Street on May 26.

According to the arrest report, the Rogue rolled over and struck the fence of a nearby home, while the Land Rover then collided with a white van.

The arrest report said the second collision forced Saint Cyr’s car to flip several times, which caused his wife, 59-year-old Fedeline Alexis Saint Cyr, to be ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash caused extensive damage to nearby properties. Rescue crews transported Saint Cyr and two other patients to the hospital.

BSO issued a warrant for Saint Cyr’s arrest in September, charging him with vehicular homicide, reckless driving causing serious bodily injury, reckless driving causing injury and six counts of reckless driving causing property damage.

While his children were initially hoping for a lesser bond so they could have him at home as his case proceeds, Saint Cyr’s bond was set at $156,000.

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