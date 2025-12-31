POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Frantic 911 calls were released days after a violent crash in Pompano Beach claimed the lives of an 18-year-old man, his teenage cousin and their mutual close friend, as more details about the investigation continue to be revealed.

Those three boys known by friends and family fondly as the Three Musketeers, were killed in a crash along the 1600 block of North Federal Highway in Pompano Beach, Monday night.

The crash took place on a very busy stretch of Federal Highway, where many people witnessed the tragedy and called for help.

“Hurry up!” a caller told the 911 dispatcher

“How many vehicles?” said the dispatcher.

“Ma’am, it is bad. Oh, my God, ma’am,” said the caller.

“Sir, tell me exactly what happened,” said the dispatcher

“Oh, my God, is anybody in the backseat? Yes, there is,” said the caller.

Investigators said 18-year-old Richard Alcocer was driving in the car with his cousin, 16-year-old Miguel Montez, and their friend, 15-year-old Ruben Baltazar, known by loved ones as Junior.

Witness Jerry Garcia described what he saw.

“The white car in particular was flying by to try and make the light. The light was already yellow turning to red, and he flew by,” said Jerry.

The victims’ BMW hit another car before hitting a concrete pole and a bus stop.

First responders worked quickly to pull the boys from the wreck, bit their woulds were too severe. They were transported to Broward Health North, where they were pronounced dead.

Tuesday night, 7News cameras captured a small makeshift memorial at the scene of the crash.

“This is – it’s a real sad situation,” said Williamson Joseph, a friend of the victims.

“We wanted to come out here and show love and support,” said another friend of the victims.

“I don’t kow what to say. I’m speechless. It just hurts,” said a third friend.

“They were like the Three Musketeers, always together, every day, always together,” said Juan Alcocer, Richard’s older brother.

“Junior, he was a respectful child, Miguel, he was a funny kid, and Richard, he was fun to hang around with,” said Joseph. They sure was joyful, you feel me? They spread good around them.”

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.