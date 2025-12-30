POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two teenage boys and a young man were killed after a car hit another near an intersection in Pompano Beach, then collided with a light pole and a bus stop, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a traffic crash along the 1600 block of North Federal Highway in Pompano Beach, Monday evening.

According to investigators, the victims — ages 15, 16 and 18 — were killed in the two-vehicle crash.

“One of those vehicles had crashed into a light pole and also impacted a bus stop,” said BSO spokesperson Carey Codd.

Deputies said all three victims were inside a white car when the crash occurred.

Witnesses Jessica and Jerry Garcia described what they saw.

“The white car in particular was flying by to try and make the light. The light was already yellow turning to red, and he flew by, at least in excess of 80 to 90 miles an hour. He was really flying fast,” said Jerry.

“We could feel it,” said Jessica.

“He was about to hit the car in the center lane. He swerved over the get away from it, hit the car in the left-hand outer lane,” said Jerry.

Another witness said the sound from the impact was deafening.

“I was actually at the light, about to make a left, and I heard the loud boom, which, automatically I had to just stop the car and try to get out to see if anyone – but, it was bad to the point where from what I saw, it was a bad accident,” he said. “Ran over, obviously I saw a lot of blood, don’t know who, or what happened, but I was just terrified.”

Cellphone video captured how massive the response was. One of the vehicles involved ended up facing the opposite direction, and the concrete pole was knocked down.

“The deputies and paramedics immediately attempted to provide any type of lifesaving medical treatment that they could. said Codd.

The video shows a person who was inside the crashed car being removed and put on a stretcher.

“That sound that I heard, I didn’t think that someone would have survived that, to be honest,” said a witness.

Three individuals inside the white car that hit the light pole and bus stop were transported to [Broward Health North]. Sadly, all three were pronounced deceased,” said Codd.

“My heart goes out to the families, you know, who’ve lost lives,” said a witness.

“It makes me feel sad and angry at the same time, because why?” said another witness.

“To have three young people die in a crash like this, it absolutely breaks your heart,” said Codd.

Investigators said it appears as though the individuals who were in the other car involved were not injured.

The roadway around the area was shut down for hours while detectives combed the scene.

As of Tuesday morning, authorities have not released the victims’ identities, as they continue their investigation into the crash.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.