POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The brother of one of three young people who, authorities said, were killed in a violent crash in Pompano Beach described the victims as three best friends who were inseparable and attended the same high school.

Speaking with 7News on Tuesday, Juan Alcocer said the victims in Monday evening’s crash were his little brother, his cousin and a family friend.

“I didn’t believe it. I didn’t want to believe it,” he said.

Late Tuesday morning, Alcocer visited the spot along the 1600 block of North Federal Highway where, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said, the victims were killed.

“It’s unbelievable still, still trying to cope with it, you know,” he said. “Devastating, right now, it’s unbelievable.”

“It’s just, it’s a real sad situation,” said a family friend. “We really wanted to come out here to show respect and support.”

Alcocer identified the victims as his 18-year-old younger brother, Richard Manuel Alcocer; their 16-year-old cousin, Miguel Montes; and their 15-year-old family friend, Ruben Balthazar.

“They were like the Three Musketeers, always together, every day, always together,” said Alcocer.

“I just came here to see how it happened for real. They sure was joyful, you feel me, they spread good around them.”,” said Williamson Joseph, a friend of the victims. “Junior, he was a respectful child, Miguel, he was a funny kid, and Richard, he was fun to hang around with.”

A cousin of the victims, Maria Gonzales, also spoke out on the loss of her family.

“Three Musketeers, like they always hanged out together every day, that’s why they named them the Three Musketeers,” she said. “They all gonna be missed.”

Investigators said the victims’ white BMW lost control and crashed into a bus stop and concrete pole.

Witnesses Jessica and Jerry Garcia described what they saw.

“The white car in particular was flying by to try and make the light. The light was already yellow turning to red, and he flew by,” said Jerry.

Deputies said the white car collided with another car before crashing into the light pole and the bus stop.

“So loud, it was so loud, like we’ve just – we’ve been shaking.” said Jessica.

Cellphone video captured first responders as they worked quickly to remove the three victims from the vehicle as nearby drivers watched in fear.

Paramedics rushed the patients to Broward Health North.

“Sadly, all three were pronounced deceased,” said BSO spokesperson Carey Codd. “To have three young people die in a crash like this, it absolutely breaks your heart.”

Alcocer said their families found out about the crash because the mother of one of the victims got an alert on her phone.

“It notified her that her son, they were going super fast. All of a sudden, it stopped, and it stayed there for quite some time,” he said. “And they tried calling. No pickup, nothing.”

The crash left the bus stop torn apart and the light pole on its side, with shattered glass thrown about the sidewalk.

“We have teenage boys, and so, for us, this is just so painful,” said Jessica.

Deputies shut down a portion of North Federal Highway for hours. Their investigation lasted well into the night.

“They are taking witness statements, gathering evidence, looking for video that will help them try and understand what led up to this tragedy,” said Codd.

Tuesday morning, crews removed the debris left behind.

Family members told 7News all three victims were students at Blanche Ely High School, with Richard having graduated this past spring.

Detectives stated that excessive speed from the driver of the sedan may have been a contributing factor in the crash, from preliminary investigation.

Investigators are still trying to determine what exactly led to the crash.

