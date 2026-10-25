FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The community came together in Fort Lauderdale to show support for pediatric care at a gala for Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

The 2026 Red Gala took place at Pier 66 in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday and brought community and business leaders together to assist in bringing medical breakthroughs for those in need.

The philanthropic event helped to ensure parents and children had the best medical team while they faced their toughest moments.

“Our doctors, our nurses, our clinicians, every member at [Memorial Healthcare System] and [Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital] are changing lives everyday. We care about our patients, we are really dialed in to the community, but giving back, saving lives, helping kids, there’s nothing better,” said Shane Strum, CEO of Memorial Healthcare System.

7News anchor Olivia Diventi was the emcee at the event, and shared her own connection to the hospital.

“My twins, Chase and Charlie, they were born six weeks early. I was diagnosed with severe preeclampsia and it was very very scary so our family knows firsthand what it means to have incredible doctors,” she said.

The gala previously raised more than $3 million in 2025.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.