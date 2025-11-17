FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The community turned out for a night of fun and philanthropy in Fort Lauderdale to honor pediatric patients.

Business leaders, healthcare advocates, and supporters of Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital gathered for the hospital foundation’s premier fundraising event, The Red Gala, on Saturday night.

This year, the hospital placed a special focus on its cardiac program, which is one of only two in the state of Florida.

“We’re going to raise a lot of money for Joe DiMaggio’s Children’s Hospital. We have some great auction items, as well as, of course, raise your hand, just donate, gift from the heart, so we’re all dressed in red tonight because it’s the Red Gala!” said Rita Case, co-chair of the Red Gala.

Organizers say the money raised will go to fund every pediatric patient who comes in.

“It helps us fund all the programs for the kids that we believe are absolutely necessary for them to cope and feel comfortable in the hospital,” said Caitlin Stella, CEO of Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

The event has raised over $9 million since it was first held 21 years ago.

Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital is one of the top 50 pediatric hospitals in the country.

