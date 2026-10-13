FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Law enforcement and fire rescue officials announcing a crackdown on crime in Fort Lauderdale’s Himmarshee entertainment district.

Fort Lauderdale Police Department and Fire Rescue held a press conference Tuesday morning, announcing a crackdown on crime in the city’s Himmarshee Entertainment District.

Officials said underage drinking, violence and fights happen often in the popular nightlife area, located just west of downtown Fort Lauderdale.

A shooting in the district in December 2025 left five people injured; an incident that, city leaders said, is indicative of the trouble going on in the area.

Fort Lauderdale Police Chief William Schultz said the department will be greatly increasing the amount of law enforcement presence.

He also said they will especially crack down on underage drinking — making sure bars are not serving alcohol to underage individuals, which bartenders could find themselves in trouble for.

Barricades have been put up on sidewalks to keep partygoers from running into the streets for their safety, officials said.

“If you plan to come here to commit crimes, to fight, to cause problems, make other plans,” said Schultz. “Our officers will be taking strict enforcement actions at all times.”

“We’re seeing a large uptick in call volume on the fire rescue side between 12 a.m. and 4 a.m. in the morning. A majority of those are pass-outs, and of those calls we’re seeing, about 30% of those calls, 2,720 in that area there, of calls for service are for individuals between the age of 18 and 24 years old,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Gollan. “As a father myself of teenagers, I would want someone out here resonating this same message. It’s so incredibly important that we know where our teenagers are, what they’re up to, what they’re doing and taking corrective action.”

Officials said they have already begun corrective action in the last few months by banning open containers and outdoor sales of alcohol.

Another point of contention has been the bars staying open until 4 a.m.

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