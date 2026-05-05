HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - While thousands of former Spirit Airlines employees are looking for work following the airline’s recent shutdown, one agency is making sure that they will quickly find a new job.

In the aftermath of the shutdown, CareerSource Broward is stepping up to make sure Spirit Airlines employees can get back on their feet.

“There’s a lot of resources available here for them. This is a place where people can come and gather, and get information,” said Broward County District 7 Commissioner Alexandra Davis.

The state agency is offering several services to assist those affected by the shutdown, including resume building, signing up for unemployment, and job fairs.

“Inflation is very high, cost of gas is up, and so anything we can do to help them navigate these waters at this time is going to be very helpful,” said Davis.

CareerSource is also working with employers to see if they are able to quickly hire former employees.

“We have a lot of employers that are starting to reach out that want to help those that were impacted. In fact we have some on site today,” said Carol Hylton, president of CareerSource Broward.

On April 2nd, Spirit Airlines shut down after 34 years of operation, affecting at least 3,000 employees who are now without a paycheck or work benefits.

The news is still a shock to those who worked for the company for years.

“I did that last flight, when I open the cabin door, my gate agent says ‘Gus, I have bad news, this is your last flight.’ Twenty five years. Really sad,” said Gustavo Spina.

More than 200 former employees have gone to CareerSource for assistance, officials said. Now, some of those workers hope to find jobs at another airline to keep doing what they love.

“I hope to get back into the airline industry. I really hope to get in a company doing the same thing that I loved doing. Just become an asset for that company,” said former Spirit employee Chrissy Tirbeny.

Other airlines have reached out to former Spirit Airlines employees, as well as CareerSource for potential hires.

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