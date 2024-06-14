MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI’s Miami Field Office is assisting the Miramar Police Department in the search for Zacahary Sloan Thelusma, 22, who is wanted for his alleged involvement in a fatal drive-by shooting.

Thelusma is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He stands at 5 feet 10 inches and weighs 120 pounds.

The shooting occurred on March 19 in Miramar, resulting in the death of a man.

On May 2, Thelusma was charged with first-degree murder with a firearm in Broward County’s Seventeenth Judicial Circuit Court, and a state warrant was issued for his arrest.

Authorities caution that Thelusma should be considered armed and dangerous.

