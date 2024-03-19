MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a drive-by shooting Miramar.

Miramar Police and Miramar Fire Rescue arrived at the scene, located in the area of 3200 SW 66th Way, just before noon, Tuesday.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where a white Bentley parked in the driveway of a residence was seen riddled with bullets.

The man was transported to the trauma center at Memorial Regional Hospital. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

