LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Months after a man was left hospitalized following an unprovoked attack outside a grocery store, his family is taking legal action on his behalf.

The family filed a civil lawsuit in a Broward County court against the grocery chain Aldi, the store’s security company, and the suspect, Dandrea Johnson.

The lawsuit seeks over $30 million in damages and a jury trial. Justin Shapiro, the family’s attorney, says they want to make sure the victim, Bruce Reese, is taken care of and that the store and its security are held accountable.

“He is now profoundly brain damaged and is incapable of living anything close to a normal, independent life,” said Shapiro.

The brutal attack occurred last October outside the entrance to the Aldi grocery store at 3301 North State Road 7.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives said Dandrea Johnson argued with the victim inside the store, possibly over the victim having a service dog inside the business, then waited outside by the doors.

Surveillance video shows the moment Johnson punched the shopper in the face without warning, knocking him to the floor.

Bruce’s son, Brandon, said his father and the dog visited the store often.

“He was a favorite of that grocery store, the dog as well. He’s an older dog, very, very quiet and calm. Very friendly,” he said.

The family’s attorney shared photos of Bruce in better times, and his family said that before the attack, he was very active.

But the attack outside the Aldi was so severe that he suffered significant brain damage and was on life support and in a coma for a few weeks. Since his release from the hospital, Reese has not been able to fend for himself.

“It’s really hard to watch him not being able to just stay on his ideas and his thoughts and just go off on them. For being such a strong-minded, independent man. It’s tough to watch him go through all this,” said Brandon.

“Bruce is going to need a lot of medical treatment and observation for the rest of his life and frankly, he’s going to need a lot of supervision around the clock,” said Shapiro.

The attorney added Aldi and the security company did nothing to stop the attack and that there was only one unarmed security guard on staff.

“All of this is happening in plain sight of a number of Aldi employees and their security guard. They had a security guard posted near the entrance of the store and as the assailant is verbally attacking Bruce all over the store, the employees and the security guard are just letting it happen. A large part of what we’re doing here is making sure that Aldi and its contractor learns from the mistakes that it made in this case.”

Brandon said the attack against his father has left a long-term impact on the family.

“It’s always the worst that you end up being the example when it happens to you, and it’s another thing in life that you have to deal with, but if anything, it helps you just empathize with other people. You just don’t want anybody, ever, to have to go through what you’re going through because of how it feels and how you have to live the rest of your life with this,” said Brandon.

Now, the family is taking action to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

“This crime was preventable, had Aldi shown even the most basic effort to protect its customers, and Aldi’s responsibility for this extends far beyond just the negligence of those who were there that day. Aldi’s security plan as a whole for that store was grossly inadequate given the crime rate in that particular area,” said Shapiro.

Johnson was arrested for the attack and charged with felony battery, great bodily harm, permanent disability, or permanent disfigurement.

Aldi and security provider DF Security LLC have not responded to 7News’ request for comment.

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