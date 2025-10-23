FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said they have arrested a man accused of sucker punching another shopper outside a Lauderdale Lakes grocery store, leaving the victim in a coma.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, detectives on Wednesday arrested 44-year-old Dandrea Johnson on a charge of felony battery causing great bodily harm, permanent disability or permanent disfigurement.

The arrest follows an investigation into the Oct. 11 attack right outside the entrance to the Aldi grocery store at 3301 North State Road 7.

Detectives said Johnson argued with the victim inside the store, possibly over the victim having a service dog inside the business, then waited outside by the doors.

Surveillance video captured the moment Johnson punched the shopper in the face without warning as he exited with his dog.

The blow caused the victim to fall backward and strike his head, leaving him in a coma.

Johnson appeared in bond court on Thursday. A prosecutor mentioned the surveillance video of the incident.

“I’ve seen the video of this case, and it is just as brutal as described in the report,” said the prosecutor. “There is nothing to indicate this was an act of self-defense, Your Honor. Mr. Johnson left the Aldi’s first, he stayed there at the entrance. When the victim left, the victim didn’t approach him. Mr. Johnson sucker punched him, and now he’s in a coma.”

Family members said the victim, described as a father and grandfather, remains in critical condition.

It’s unclear whether Johnson was taken into custody or surrendered to authorities. He is being held at the Broward County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

