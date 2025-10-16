LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who violently sucker punched another shopper outside a grocery store, leaving the victim seriously injured.

According to investigators, deputies responded around 7:20 p.m. on Oct. 11 to the Aldi grocery store at 3301 North State Road 7 following a reported battery.

Detectives said the suspect argued with the victim inside the store before stepping outside to wait for him.

Surveillance video shows that seconds after the victim exited the store with his dog, the suspect punched him in the face without warning.

The blow caused the victim to fall backward and strike his head, resulting in significant injuries, investigators said.

BSO released surveillance images and video of the suspect as detectives continue their search.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to contact BSO Detective Karina Hernandez at 954-321-4236 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

