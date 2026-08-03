FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A temporary detour for drivers in Fort Lauderdale has begun on Monday.

The East Las Olas Boulevard bridge over the Intercoastal will be closed to traffic at 8 p.m.

The closure is due to a rehabilitation project.

Traffic in the area will be redirected to other roads such as North Federal Highway and East Sunrise Boulevard.

The bridge is expected to re-open on Wednesday at 8 p.m.

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