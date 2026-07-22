FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The East Las Olas Boulevard bridge in Fort Lauderdale is expected to close in August for two days.

The closure will take place from August 3rd at 8 p.m. through August 5th.

The bridge closure is due to a rehabilitation project.

Traffic in the area will be detoured to other roads, including North Federal Highway and East Sunrise Boulevard.

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