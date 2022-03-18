HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was taken to the hospital after a Brightline train crashed into his pickup truck in Hallandale Beach, as he was trying to cross the track illegally.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash at the railroad crossing in the area of Southwest Third Street and South Dixie Highway, just west of U.S. 1, late Friday afternoon.

Dashcam video provided by Brightline captured the moment the driver of the silver pickup drove around the gate arm and onto the track a split second before impact, just after 5:30 p.m. The arm was down when the collision happened.

The impact was so powerful that it destroyed the front of the pickup truck, knocked it across the road, flipped it on its side and tore apart the gate arm and crossing signal.

7Skyforce hovered above the wrecked truck at around 6 p.m.

Rescue crews transported the victim to Aventura Hospital as a trauma alert.

The Brightline train involved stopped just south of the crash scene.

There were 166 people on board at the time of the crash. No one on board was hurt.

Area resident Mercedes Holguin said she walked up to the scene in the aftermath of the crash.

“I feel so sorry,” she said.

Holguin gasped and was left speechless when she saw the dashcam video.

Friday’s crash was the latest in a recent string of similar Brightline-related collisions throughout South Florida.

Rescue crews rushed a driver to the hospital after they drove around the gate and were hit in Lake Worth, Feb. 16.

Just a day earlier, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a Brightline train in Hallandale Beach.

This past weekend, another pedestrian died after being hit by a Brightline train in Hollywood.

As for this latest incident, those who saw what was left of the truck are hoping the victim pulls through.

“Somebody just told me that the guy is in very bad condition,” said Holguin.

“I hope he’s doing OK,” said another area resident.

As of 8:30 p.m., southbound traffic near the scene of the crash remains shut down between South Dixie Highway and Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

7News cameras captured workers in charge of stopping traffic every time a train passes because the signal at the railroad crossing was damaged as a result of the crash.

Friday evening, a Brightline spokesperson issued a statement that reads, “Driving around the gates is a dangerous and illegal act that places you at risk and endangers the life of our passengers and crew.”

Hallandale Beach Police did not immediately respond to 7News’ request for an update on the victim’s condition.

