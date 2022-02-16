LAKE WORTH, Fla. (WSVN) – Video has been released showing a Brightline train crashing into a car on the train tracks in Lake Worth Beach.

On Wednesday, Brightline officials released the video as a warning to drivers following a week of trouble on the tracks.

The video from around 6:30 a.m. shows the train approaching an intersection as a car drives onto the tracks.

The vehicle cross the tracks although the safety gates were down and warning lights were flashing.

Brightline officials said the car went around a stopped car at the crossing before it was hit.

The car was split in half as a result of the crash.

The driver was transported to the hospital and sustained incapacitating injuries.

The early morning crash is the third involving Brightline within four days in Palm Beach County.

