HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian has died after being struck on the tracks.

Tuesday, a Brightline train hit a person along Southwest Third Street and South Dixie Highway in Hallandale Beach.

Police are investigating what led up to the deadly accident.

