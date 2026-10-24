DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies have identified the suspect who was arrested after they said she crashed a stolen vehicle into a gas station after allegedly carjacking it from a good Samaritan who had attempted to assist others following a multi-vehicle collision that she caused.

Investigators said that 44-year-old Roszetta Benjamin is facing several charges including carjacking, kidnapping, grand theft auto, and reckless driving.

The chaotic chain of events began on Friday in the area of Northeast 54th Street and South Federal Highway in Deerfield Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a hit-and-run crash involving multiple vehicles. Preliminary information revealed that the suspect was driving a stolen vehicle when she caused a crash with three other cars.

Detectives said that the occupants of the other vehicles suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash.

Investigators said the suspect continued driving away from the initial scene before causing a second collision at the intersection of North Federal Highway and Hillsboro Boulevard, which disabled the vehicle.

The driver of the fourth car that was crashed into also suffered injuries that were deemed not life-threatening.

Following the second crash, a good Samaritan stopped to render aid.

However, he was carjacked and a struggle ensued for the vehicle, according to officials.

During the struggle, the car was put into drive by the suspect, where it then crashed into a Mobil gas station building.

Deputies with BSO Deerfield Beach responded and took her into custody.

Benjamin’s bond has been set at $104,500.

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