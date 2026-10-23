DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has been arrested after deputies said she crashed a stolen vehicle into a gas station after she carjacked it from a good Samaritan who had stopped to help following a multi-vehicle collision that she caused.

The chaotic chain of events began on Friday afternoon in the area of Northeast 54th Street and South Federal Highway in Deerfield Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a hit-and-run crash involving multiple vehicles. Preliminary information reveals the female suspect was driving a stolen vehicle when she caused a crash with three other cars.

Detectives say occupants of the other vehicles suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash.

Investigators said the suspect continued driving away from the initial scene before causing a second collision at the intersection of North Federal Highway and Hillsboro Boulevard.. At that point, her stolen vehicle became disabled, forcing her to find another exit route.

The driver of this fourth car the suspect crashed with also suffered injuries that were deemed not life-threatening.

Following this second crash, a good Samaritan, identified as Vincent, stopped to render aid, according to officials.

Vincent said he was feet away from being involved in the second crash.

“Blew past the light. I tried to swoop in. She didn’t hit me. She hit somebody else,” he said.

He said, in an effort to help them out, he drove into the gas station.

“I pulled into the Mobil right here trying to help her out. See if she’s alright,” said Vincent.

That’s when deputies say the suspect attempted to carjack Vincent. But the good Samaritan was not going to go down without a fight.

“She ended up getting in my car, carjacking me. And I Supermanned in through the window,” he said. “[Try to] get her foot off the accelerator.”

During the struggle, Vincent tried to get the car in park but it didn’t work. Detectives said the suspect hit the gas, ultimately crashing into the Mobil gas station convenience store.

7News cameras captured a large hole in one of the window panels of the Mobil gas station convenience store.

Witnesses described the moment she carjacked Vincent and then plowed through the convenience store.

“The lady got out of the car. A guy had stopped to help her. She jumped in his car to steal his car,” said witness Maurice Strickland.

“Hit another car that was parked over there and went straight into the building,” said witness Fry Yassin. “Probably one of the crazier things we’ve seen here at the gas station.”

Photos shared with 7News captures the woman on top of the sedan in the aftermath of the crash as she tried to exit the vehicle.

Deputies with BSO Deerfield Beach responded and took the suspect into custody.

Video shared with 7News shows deputies with their weapons drawn as they make their arrest.

At least one person injured in the multiple crashes was transported to the hospital. Their condition is unclear.

The multiple cars involved in the crash have since been towed away and the damage has been boarded up.

Fire Rescue officials say the building did not appear to have structural damage.

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