FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - K-9 Macie, a purebred bloodhound with a remarkable career at the Broward Sheriff’s Office, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 28, The Jimmy Ryce Center said. She was 11 years old.

Macie was known for her work in locating missing persons and as BSO’s first certified therapy dog.

She was donated to BSO by the Jimmy Ryce Center and was named after Martha Ryce, the sister of Jimmy Ryce, whose abduction and murder in 1995 inspired the creation of the center.

Teamed with K-9 Deputy Kel Li Covet in April 2013, Covet recalled her first meeting with Macie as “love at first sight.”

Macie retired from service in January 2023.

During her career, Macie attended over 300 community events, responded to 1,118 calls for service, participated in 523 deployments, and conducted 346 demonstrations.

She achieved over 100 confirmed tracks, assists and finds from 2016 until her retirement.

