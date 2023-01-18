(WSVN) - Wednesday, K-9 Macie, a 114-pound purebred bloodhound, got a well-earned retirement party after a life of unwavering service.

Macie was donated to the Broward Sheriff’s Office by the Jimmy Ryce Foundation in 2013 and helped search for missing children and adults.

She’ll be joined at the ceremony by a group of her fellow furry friends and their handlers.

“Bloodhounds are remarkable animals, and I use that word in the widest sense. There is nobody, nothing, there’s no computer on the market that can do what a Bloodhound can do, and they won’t stop,” said Terri Lynn, director of the Jimmy Ryce Center, “and Macie is tops in her class.”

Macie was named after Martha Ryce, Jimmy Ryces’ sister.

Jimmy was abducted, raped and murdered on Sept. 11, 1995, after he got off of his school bus in the Redlands, Florida.

The Ryces believed that if a bloodhound was available when Jimmy was abducted, he would have been found alive.

Now Macie is off to enjoy the rest of her “furrific” life.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.