FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The 911 calls have been released showing the frantic passengers calling for help after their Brightline train collided with a Delray Beach fire truck.

According to Delray Beach city officials, he crash occurred on the morning of Dec. 28 when the fire truck, which was headed to a high-rise structure fire, crossed over the train tracks and into the path of the high-speed train headed to Orlando.

As passengers reacted to what had just happened, they pulled out their phones and called for help.

“Brightline just hit something, downtown Delray Beach!” said a passenger.

One of the passengers, Zach Thrasher, described what he felt when the train crashed.

“They tried to cross, didn’t see us, and we collided,” he said.

Dispatchers quickly sent out rescue crews and officers.

“Be advised, we have an accident. It’s going to be Truck 111, was struck by the train on Southeast First Street. Truck 111 was struck by the train,” said a dispatcher.

Other passengers urged first responders to come quickly.

“Hi, we are on Atlantic Ave., and a train just hit a fire truck. We need ambulance and paramedics ASAP,” said a caller.

And then panicked calls came in from the passengers.

“911, I’m on the Brightline train that was headed northbound to West Palm Beach and Orlando; we’ve just been in a crash. I repeat, we’ve been in a crash,” said a female caller. “I’m on the Brightline train right by the arcade and pub. We were just in a crash.”

Others couldn’t calm down enough to speak to the 911 operator.

“Brightline!” said a panicked passenger.

“We’re on the way!” said the 911 operator.

But the shock of the impact was clearly felt by those who witnessed the crash.

“Oh, my God. Hi, I need to report the train on Delray just completely ran into a fire truck,” said another caller.

Thrasher said the crossing arms were down when the engine attempted to cross.

“We felt a hard break, and then an immediate violent impact,” he said.

An investigation into the crash remains underway as city commissioners look for answers, including an examination of firefighters’ driving records.

City officials said the firefighters on the truck had valid licenses.

Four members of the Delray Beach Fire Department have been placed on administrative leave until the investigation is complete.

The investigation is now being conducted by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.