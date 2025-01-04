DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Two Delray Beach firefighters and two others are off the job, days after, authorities said, they drove a fire truck onto tracks of an incoming Brightline train, causing a crash.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue Fire Chief Ronald Martin announced on Friday that Assistant Chief Kevin Green, Division Chief Todd Lynch and two others were placed on administrative leave with pay as the investigation into the crash continues.

The crash took place on Delray Beach last Saturday after firefighters went around the rail crossing arms and stopped on the tracks while a freight train passed.

The incident led to three firefighters and 12 passengers being injured.

