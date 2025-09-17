PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines police have arrested a 14-year-old student for making a swatting call targeting Charles W. Flanagan High School, authorities said Wednesday.

Andy Cruz-Perez, a sophomore at Flanagan High, placed an anonymous call to the Broward Sheriff’s Office at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, claiming suspicious men, one armed with a gun, were approaching the school, according to police.

Police responded with a heavy presence, prompting Flanagan High, Walter C. Young Middle School, and Lakeside Elementary to activate a Code Secure.

No threats or suspicious activity were found, and the call was deemed a hoax.

Authorities also said Cruz-Perez made a second call to the Pembroke Pines City Pension Fund office, issuing threats toward the office and the high school.

Detectives from the city’s Threat Assessment Team identified Cruz-Perez despite attempts to conceal his identity and location.

Police said Cruz-Perez admitted to placing the false calls and was charged with False Report Concerning the Use of Firearms in a Violent Manner, Disruption of School Function, and Misuse of Emergency System.

Police stressed that swatting and school threats are serious offenses and warned parents to discuss the consequences with their children.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Pembroke Pines Police at 954-431-2200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

