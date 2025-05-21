FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Stranahan High School in Fort Lauderdale has lifted a brief lockdown following a swatting incident, according to police.

Officers responded to the school, located at 1800 SW 5th Place, around 11:45 a.m., Wednesday.

The school went into the lockdown for a few hours out of an abundance of caution, officials said.

But following a sweep of school grounds, officers declared an all-clear on Wednesday afternoon as no threat was reported.

Authorities said a preliminary investigation shows the threat was due to a swatting incident.

The school will now return to normal operations and school pick-up will continue.

There will be an increased police presence in the school on Wednesday due to the incident.

