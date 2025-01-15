PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have identified and charged two teenagers and one of their mothers in connection with a threat made against Somerset Academy last year.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, the threat was first made on Nov. 9.

Juan Antonio Banos of Michigan, surrendered to authorities on Wednesday. The 14-year-old faces charges including making a threat involving a destructive device, unlawful use of a communication device, threats or harassment and disrupting an educational institution.

Logan James Gollinger, 15, of New York, was arrested by New York State Police on Jan. 3 and remains in state custody.

An extradition hearing will determine when he will be transferred to Florida. Gollinger faces similar charges, excluding threats or harassment.

Gollinger’s mother, Elizabeth Smith, was also arrested on Jan. 3 in New York. She was released on bond but is expected to surrender to Pembroke Pines Police later this month.

Authorities said Smith told her son to delete evidence related to the investigation. She faces a felony charge of solicitation to commit tampering with physical evidence.

According to authorities, the suspects used various methods to conceal their identities but were ultimately identified and apprehended.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.