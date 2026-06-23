Last week we introduced you to Reva Haughton. A brutal attack nearly 30 years ago left her without her vision. She’s overcome a lot, but recently found herself in need. Tonight, an update from Help Me Howard with Brandon Beyer.

Reva Haughton: “I like this… I like this.”

You can hear in her voice, Reva Haughton is smiling. We shared her story last week.

The woman who had battery acid thrown on her in Jamaica 26 years ago, badly burning most of her body.

She was brought to South Florida to be treated and would spend months in the hospital.

Reva Haughton: “Someone just threw something on me.”

The attack left her blind. Forever altering the life of a woman who was just 29 years old at the time.

Reva Haughton: “It’s been challenging because I’ve experienced lots of difficulty.”

Living here in her apartment for the past 20 years, Reva has learned to overcome those difficulties. She can cook. Uses a computer. And each morning she listens to the Bible.

Reva Haughton: “Just something just comes out of the word of God, you’re not even expecting it.”

But 20 years is a long time and most of her furniture is just as old. So Reva called Help Me Howard to see if we could help get her a new love seat. Our friends at City Home had something else in mind.

City Home sent two designers to meet with Reva and get to know her. They took measurements and brainstormed ideas.

It was pretty clear they were thinking more than just a love seat. And then just a few days later, City Home was back.

First removing the old furniture and then, piece by piece creating Reva’s brand new home.

Terri Behr: “Give me your hand, here is the new server and storage. You’ve got a drawer and a door, and a new middle door.”

Reva couldn’t see what was happening – but she could feel it.

Terri Behr: “And then begins, Come forward a little bit.. begins the new sofa.”

Brandon Beyer: “What did you feel coming from her?”

Terri Behr: “Just the joy and the expression that she had that of a new home and a new beautiful space. The one thing about City Home is we love to give back to the community.”

The attack took her eyesight – but not her spirit which through it all – has only brightened.

Reva Haughton: “I’m so appreciative to know that you all made the time and the consideration.”

Reva Haughton: “All of you have been my eyes, my hands, my feet, and my voice and I’m so grateful I’m so thankful for each and every one of you.”

City Home also hooking Reva up with a brand new computer, that way she can continue to stay connected.

Howard was right, feels good to help out.

Got a problem? Need a hand? Below is how to find us. It’s Help Me Howard, I’m Brandon Beyer, 7News.

CONTACT HELP ME HOWARD

Email: helpmehoward@wsvn.com

Reporter: Brandon Beyer at bbeyer@wsvn.com

Miami-Dade: 305-953-WSVN

Broward: 954-761-WSVN

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