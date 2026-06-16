Nearly 30 years ago, a woman was attacked leaving a store in Jamaica. The violence left her blind. She was brought to South Florida for treatment and it’s since become her home. She does remarkably well on her own – but we all need a hand every now and then. It’s this Help Me Howard with Brandon Beyer.

Twenty-six years ago, Reva Haughton was walking out of a supermarket in Jamaica, when a robber threw battery acid on her face.

She was brought to South Florida to be treated and would spend six months in the hospital. But the attack left her blind.

She was just 29 years old.

Reva Haughton: “Someone just threw something on me.”

This is Reva today. Twenty-six years later, South Florida is now home. And though she can recall that dreadful day with ease-

Reva Haughton: “I just knew that something was wrong and I started running and screaming.”

She has developed over the years a love for life.

Brandon: “How do you keep such a positive attitude?”

Reva Haughton: “The grace of the lord. It’s the grace of the lord, that is the truth..”

She lives alone in her Miami Gardens apartment. She can use a computer, enjoys music and has the bible read to her every morning.

Reva Haughton: “Just something just comes out of the word of God, you’re not even expecting it.”

Nineteen years she’s lived here. All of her belongings are 20 years old.

Reva Haughton: “It’s beautiful, isn’t it? It’s beautiful but I just need a few pieces to bring it all together.”

So she reached out to Help Me Howard. She wanted some new furniture to bring her home together.

Howard’s helped a lot of people over the years. But this is a job for our friends at City Home.

City Home sent two designers over right away. They took a look at her space, got some measurements and said they’d be happy to help Reva bring her home together with some new brand new furniture.

Mariana Spadea: “It’s an honor for us to be able to help them, to find a way to utilize their space and feel comfortable.”

A horrible thing happened to Reva all those years ago. She could have easily remained in a very dark place.

But instead – she chose to find the good.

Reva Haughton: “It’s just like seasons of life; you go through different seasons.”

And thanks to City Home – the good is about to find Reva.

Brandon: “Are you excited?”

Reva Haughton: “More than excited. So grateful, I’m so grateful.”

I’m excited! We can’t wait to see what Reva’s new living space looks like. City Home is working out the details right this moment. As soon as it’s done – we’ll visit Reva again.

Got a problem? Need a hand? Below is how to find us. It’s Help Me Howard, I’m Brandon Beyer, 7News.

CONTACT HELP ME HOWARD

Email: helpmehoward@wsvn.com

Reporter: Brandon Beyer at bbeyer@wsvn.com

Miami-Dade: 305-953-WSVN

Broward: 954-761-WSVN

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