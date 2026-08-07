The story of a former addict who is using her personal experience to help others struggling with addiction and she’s doing it in a creative way. Heather Walker has this 7Spotlight.

It’s not common to see arcade games in a drug treatment center. But Susan Nyamora says it makes people feel more comfortable.

Susan Nyamora, President of SFWN: “They want to have enough space that represents who they are.”

Susan is the CEO and President of the South Florida Wellness Network.

It’s a recovery organization that offers a peer counselor program where those who have gotten sober offer support for those still in recovery.

Susan Nyamora: “It allows us to bring in more people with lived experience to be able to provide this service.”

Susan knows what it’s like to fight addiction. She started abusing cocaine as a teenager.

Susan Nyamora: “I hit the streets and I got high every day to die and I woke up every day to get high.”

After her fifth arrest for cocaine possession, she finally entered treatment.

Susan Nyamora: “When I came through treatment, I felt hopeful.”

So hopeful, she managed to earn a master’s degree in social work.

She went on to work as a case manager for the Susan B. Anthony Center before being offered to lead South Florida Wellness Network in 2014.

Susan Nyamora: “They were looking for somebody that had lived experience to build a program.”

The network reaches out into the community, and hosts events like pickleball tournaments and drum circles.

Volunteers also visit local festivals to distribute narcan and offer help to anyone who needs it.

The network currently has four locations, including the Hollywood treatment center caters to teens and young adults.

Susan Nyamora: “So you’ll see graffiti on the wall, some gaming, you see some music.”

The South Florida Wellness Network has helped over 1,000 teens and adults on their journey toward recovery, with many sharing the different ways the organization has supported them.

Melissa Stenquist started getting treatment back in 2008. She says Susan was a big factor in helping her get sober.

Melissa Stenquist, SFWN Pregnancy/Parenting Center Supervisor: “She really fought and advocated for me.”

After Melissa completed her treatment, she decided to help Susan so she started working at the network. She now serves as a Supervisor of the Pregnancy and Parenting Center.

Melissa Stenquist: “I get to use my lived experience and my mistakes to just educate and empower another individual.”

Allie Christman was recently discharged from South Florida Wellness. Like Susan, Allie’s addiction started in her teens, making it hard to take care of her 3-year old daughter.

Allie Christman: “I had my daughter and I was sober for a little bit and I tried like super duper hard to maintain that and slowly I just kind of slipped back into it.”

She says the help she received from Susan and South Florida Wellness Network has been crucial in helping her get her life back on track.

Allie Christman: “They can understand me in a way like a therapist can’t, you know?”

All three agree recovery is a long-term process.

Susan Nyamora: “They’re human beings who really need to be loved, cared and seen.”

Caring for others through shared experience.

Heather Walker, 7News.

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