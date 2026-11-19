MIAMI (WSVN) - Several celebrities attended the Miami Heat’s special “A Night in Vice City” game Wednesday night.

A social media post showed rapper Travis Scott at the game, seated close to the Heat bench and head coach Erik Spoelstra.

Scott was one of many stars appearing at the game, as a video uploaded to social media by the National Basketball Association showed Quavo and Offset, Mr. Beast, Sexyy Red, 21 Savage, Gloria Estefan, Metro Boomin and Trick Daddy all in attendance.

Miami morphed into “Vice City” ahead of the worldwide drop of “Grand Theft Auto VI”, and the Heat hosted the launch.

Twitch streamer Lacy made a half-court shot at halftime, and the Miami Heat went on to win the game and extend its winning streak to six.

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