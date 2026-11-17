SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly woman who was duped out of hundreds of thousands of dollars is speaking out about her heartbreaking story.

Speaking to 7News on Tuesday, the 77-year-old victim, who did not want to be identified, said she is devastated because of what happened.

“I can’t even eat. I can’t even sleep. I wake up super early in the morning,” she said.

The woman fell victim to an elderly fraud scam that cost her over $200,000.

“It was money that I had put away for emergency because I’m already old. But needless to say, they got me good,” she said.

According to police, 27-year-old Emanuele Vito De-Caria posed as a Geek Squad member and contacted the Southwest Miami-Dade victim, claiming that $100,000 had been mistakenly deposited into her bank account and demanding that she pay back the funds immediately.

Over the next two weeks, she followed his instructions and wired more than $200,000 to several accounts. Investigators said they did not know who received the transfers.

“She was instructed to wire transfer a few hundred thousand dollars…several thousand dollars were requested for her withdrawal from her financial institution,” said Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Detective Bryan Young with the Organized Crime Bureau.

When deputies learned of the victim’s case through a tip from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, they met up with her and were ready to act when Vito De-Caria struck again.

According to the arrest report, the caller contacted the victim again, asked her to withdraw $30,000 from Citibank, and coached her on what to tell the bank teller to avoid suspicion.

“She was instructed that she owed a debt to a private institution and, in order to repay that debt, she needed to go to her financial institution and withdraw money. At which point in time a courier would respond and pick up the money,” said Young.

With police assistance, the victim withdrew the money from the bank and returned to her residence. During this time, police swapped the cash with fake bills that the victim would give to the suspect.

Soon after, police said Vito De-Caria appeared at the victim’s home in a silver Mazarati sports car. He walked to the woman’s door and took the envelopes of money after she gave him the password he had taught her.

As the suspect walked away, police swooped in and handcuffed the alleged fraudster.

Back at the victim’s home, she now hopes others will be cautious about these types of calls before handing over their money.

“I’m just hoping and praying that there are no other people that are also scammed like I was. It’s horrible. It’s a horrible experience,” she said.

As for Vito De-Caria, he appeared in bond court and was held without bond until he can prove that the money being used to pay bond did not come from stolen funds. His next hearing is on Wednesday.

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