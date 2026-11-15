MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A two aircraft collision in the taxiway of Miami International Airport on Saturday evening left passengers of one plane startled.

The left wingtip of Copa Airlines Flight 427 made contact with a United Postal Service cargo plane at the intersection of two taxiways, damaging both vehicles.

The Copa Airlines jet, which was arriving from Panama City, held 166 passengers and six crew members at the moment of impact.

“Did you hit that aircraft?” an air traffic controller had asked in audio captured by ATC.com.

“Yeah, we went too far and then he clipped us with a wing,” said a pilot.

“Roger, hold position,” the air traffic controller said.

For passengers inside the commercial flight, reactions weren’t so calm.

“We were landing, and then we see the other plane coming, and then the wing crashed the other plane and impacted the front of the other plane,” said flyer Renee Duque through a Spanish translator. “We jolted out of our seats.”

“We felt the plane shake a lot,” said passenger Jesus Alon through a Spanish translator. “…People got up. Some ran. And then finally, we felt the calm.”

Emergency crews rushed to the scene.

“Stay on the radio with me, we have the emergency vehicles out there now,” an air traffic controller can be heard saying in captured audio.

Two passengers were treated for minor injuries on scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, but neither needed to be taken to the hospital.

All passengers and crew aboard the Copa flight made it off the plane safely.

Airport crews were later seen inspecting the aircraft.

Both airlines say they are cooperating with authorities as they work to determine what went wrong.

“I’m just glad it was not worse and we are okay,” Duque said.

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