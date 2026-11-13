MIAMI (WSVN) - A suspended Miami Gardens Police officer will be seeking legal action after a charge stemming from his domestic violence arrest was dropped.

In court Friday, the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office dropped the charge that Miami Gardens Police Officer Kolei Kulani McKinney Sr. faced in connection to an alleged encounter that led to his arrest in Opa-locka on July 30.

Outside the courtroom, the 41-year-old expressed his gratitude for this outcome.

“First, I want to give praise to the Most High. I feel great, man,” he said. “At this point, I just want to move forward with everything and move forward with my life.”

While McKinney, a 14-year veteran with Miami Gardens Police as well as U.S. Navy vet, is no longer in trouble with the law, he said the arresting agency that put him in jail is now going to be on the hook to defend itself legally in court.

The law enforcement officer has been off the street and relieved of duty after he surrendered to Opa-locka Police in the summer. He was accused of violently assaulting a woman on July 17 after an argument escalated.

Investigators said McKinney got into a car with an unnamed woman during the encounter that led to his arrest, and at one point, she claimed that he choked and pulled a gun on her.

But in an interview with 7News in August, McKinney denied strangling the woman.

McKinney’s attorney, Stephan Lopez, said the case against his client was weak and lacked probable cause.

“The man did not commit any of these crimes that he was charged with,” said Lopez.

McKinney’s wife Kenesha also opened up to 7News about the ordeal.

“It’s embarrassing. My children have had to suffer through this as well, and I don’t think it’s fair,” she said.

Now, Lopez said, it will be the arresting Opa-locka Police officers who will have to defend themselves in court.

When asked whether he will file the lawsuit against Opa-locka Police and at least one arresting officer, Lopez said, “Absolutely, 100%, without a doubt.”

The attorney also called for his client to be put back on the street after being off the job for months.

“He’s been without pay for five months. This is a Navy veteran, 20-year Navy veteran,” said Lopez.

When asked whether he has a message for the Opa-locka Police Department, McKinney replied, “Better training as far as investigating. Also, just experience, gain more experience.”

7News has reached out to Opa-locka Police for their reaction to the lawsuit.

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