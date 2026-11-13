NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken one person to the hospital following a reported shooting at a jewelry store in North Miami.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene of the incident at Gavco Jewelers, located at a shopping plaza along the 16100 block of Biscayne Boulevard, just after noon on Friday.

North Miami Police officers reponded to reports that a person came under fire at the business just after 11:10 a.m.

Paramedics transported the patient to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Officers were seen going in and out of the building as they pieced together what led up to the incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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