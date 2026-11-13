MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County Sheriff’s Office employee is facing two voyeurism charges after he was arrested by Margate Police.

Police said 20-year-old Jeremiah Jolicoeur secretly recorded a consensual sexual encounter between him and a woman at his Margate home back in March.

According to the arrest report, Jolicoeur shared the video with two other men in October, including the woman’s boyfriend, without her permission.

The woman said she also did not consent to being recorded.

Jolicoeur is charged with digital voyeurism and digital voyeurism dissemination, both of which are felonies. He is expected to appear in bond court sometime Friday.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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