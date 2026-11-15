MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Two aircraft collided on the taxiway at Miami International Airport on Saturday evening.

According to MIA’s Public Information Officer, an arriving and departing aircraft made contact with each other at the intersection of two taxiways at approximately 9:15 p.m.

No impact to airport operations is expected as flights are being directed to other taxiways.

Miami Dade Fire Rescue assessed two patients on scene with minor injuries, but neither were transported to the hospital.

MDFR called the collision “minor.”

The collision appeared to be between a United Postal Service Boeing and Copa Airlines plane.

UPS released this statement: “We are aware of an incident involving one of our aircraft on the ground in Miami. Our crew is safe, and we are committed to working with authorities to determine what happened. The safety of our employees and the public is our highest priority.”

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