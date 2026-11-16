MIAMI (WSVN) - A 77-year-old woman wired more than $200,000 to scammers before deputies used fake cash to intercept another payment, investigators said.

The woman told detectives a man who identified himself as Harry Walter called her Oct. 29 and claimed more than $100,000 had mistakenly been deposited into her checking account because of a subscription error, according to an arrest report.

Over the next two weeks, she followed his instructions and wired more than $200,000 to several accounts. Investigators said they did not know who received the transfers.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman during a separate fraud investigation and asked Miami-Dade deputies to contact her.

While she was with a detective Friday, the caller asked her to withdraw $30,000 from Citibank and coached her on what to tell the bank teller, the report said.

Detectives followed the woman to the bank and replaced the cash with fake bills after she returned home.

Around 2 p.m., the caller told her a representative was nearby and gave her a password for the pickup: “Rare Rabbit.”

Investigators said Emanuele Vito De-Caria, 27, of Sunny Isles Beach, arrived in a silver Maserati, walked to the woman’s door and took the envelopes after she gave him the password.

Detectives said they later found a bag containing bundles of cash marked with initials on the car’s front passenger seat. The report did not say how much cash was in the bag.

Deputies arrested De-Caria and booked him into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

He faces charges of organized fraud involving $50,000 or more, theft of $50,000 or more from an elderly person, obtaining property by false personation, communications fraud, unlawful use of a communications device and operating as an unauthorized money transmitter involving more than $100,000.

A judge found probable cause and ordered De-Caria held without bond. The arrest paperwork also lists a Nebbia hold.

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