NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been hospitalized after being shot by an unknown assailant in Northwest Miami-Dade County on Sunday.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies armed with assault rifles responded to the 1000 block of Northwest 110th Street where they found the victim.

Officials say that man had been arguing with another man who pulled out a gun and shot him before fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical but stable condition.

Authorities are now searching for the shooter.

Investigators have not released any information about the suspect.



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