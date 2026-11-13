(WSVN) - A stimulating study at a South Florida university found that several modifications to current programs to assist students with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder have shown promising improvements to classroom productivity.

The study, which was published by Jama Pediatrics and conducted by Florida International University, found behavioral interventions cut classroom rule violations by 37% compared to a general classroom setting. Stimulant medication also showed positive signs, cutting rule violations by 61% and helping students complete more assignments correctly.

As far as what methods work effectively, researchers recommend setting clear expectations, giving consistent feedback and praise, and rewarding children when they meet their goals.

“How can we sustain those things so that, ultimately, the children in the classroom are given the same opportunity all their peers are given, that is the opportunity to learn, to feel good about themselves when they succeed and then hopefully continue to make those gains as they persist onwards with each grade level,” said Fabiano.

Officials said tools like extra time, frequent breaks and a quiet environment to work, which have been hailed as hallmarks for schools to help students with ADHD, appear to not be helping students do better in class, according to the study.

“At first we were surprised because we thought that these are things that are commonly used for kids with ADHD. To some degree, these things may not be that effective,” said Dr. Gregory Fabiano, a professor of psychology at FIU.

As part of the study, researchers tracked some 200 between kindergarten and sixth grade at FIU’s Summer Treatment Program. They utilized four common accommodations, including standing desks and low-distraction workspaces.

None of the accommodations significantly improved classroom behavior or quiz scores. Some even led to lower productivity, officials said.

“So I think what we really have to be mindful of is, educators and caregivers, we wanna make sure interventions are addressing those areas that really matter: the social relationships, the emotional regulation skills, the academic achievement of the kids,” said Fabiano.

The study expanded on decades of research by the late William E. Pelham Jr., the founding director of FIU’s Center for Children and Families.

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