MIAMI (WSVN) - Legendary game franchise Grand Theft Auto has taken over South Florida ahead of its latest release, and all-day downpours aren’t keeping fans from the fun.

GTA VI, set in a fictional Miami called “Vice City,” drops Thursday, and the Miami Heat are helping the game celebrate the release in style.

The Heat are temporarily rebranded as Vice City to host a one-night crossover event with GTA’s developing studio, Rockstar Games.

The Wednesday evening event, “A Night in Vice City,” includes a match against the Milwaukee Bucks on a special Vice-themed court, with exclusive merchandise, themed concessions and photo opportunities.

“I heard there’s going to be cool cars and stuff,” said Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. “Probably my kids will go out there and take pictures with it.”

Hundreds of excited fans lined up outside the Kaseya Center since the afternoon, with umbrellas and ponchos ready to brave the active storms overhead.

“Everybody that’s here is dedicated,” said awaiting fan Farid Silwany. “I got respect for everybody out here.”

Silwany sat through hours of wind and rain to make sure he was among the first to get into the arena.

“Honestly, it’s kind of sucked, I’m not gonna lie,” Silwany said. “I hate getting wet, but it’s worth it, though.”

Silwany arrived at the arena around 2 p.m. hoping to rush through the entrance once the gates were opened.

And that’s exactly what happened.

GTA fans rushed in past the gates and right up to the doors, with some fans even jumping over a stopped train that was blocking them from getting across the street to reach the arena.

“Honestly, it doesn’t surprise me, because it just goes to show that I’m not the only one, and I’m glad that we all have this in common because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so I got to take advantage of it no matter what weather, tornado, whatever the case may be,” said Silwany. “I’m out here.”

The Vice City theming and GTA VI collaboration means many members of the Heat game’s audience are not regular viewers, with many possibly seeing the team play for the first time in person.

GTA doesn’t entice everyone, though.

“My kids will not be playing that,” said Heat Head Coach Erik Spoelstra.

The team matchup is what the players are focused on.

“Most importantly, meat and potatoes,” Antetokounmpo said. “Like keep the main thing the main thing. The main thing is for us to come out here and win the game.”

This game is the Heat’s first time facing Milwaukee since the Bucks traded franchise stars Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis to Miami in July.

For Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware and Kasparas Jakučionis, who were traded from the Heat to the Bucks, Wednesday is their first return to the Biscayne Boulevard court.

“I’m just excited to be here, excited to play,” said Herro. “Back in Miami, I had pretty much my whole career, seven years. My kids were born here. I know I do have a lot of fans here still, and I’m excited to be back and play in front of them.”

For one night in Vice City, the most entertaining game in Miami won’t require a controller.

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