HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said a 2-month-old boy who was reported missing from Hoimestead and had been last seen over a month ago was safely recovered.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for King Cambridge, early Wednesday morning.

The infant had been missing since Oct. 16 and had been last seen along the 3000 block of Northeast 41st Terrace, investigators said.

Authorities said the baby may have been in the company of 34-year-old Paris Lowery.

Lowery stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall, has black hair and brown eyes, and she has a piercing under her lip.

Lowery and Cambridge may have been traveling in the north end of Miami Dade County.

Just after noon on Wednesday, FDLE officials canceled the alert and confirmed the child was found safe.

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