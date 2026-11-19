MIAMI (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 points and nearly got a triple-double in his first game against his former franchise, Bam Adebayo had 21 of his 26 points in the first half and the sizzling Miami Heat downed the sliding Milwaukee Bucks 137-130 on Wednesday night.

Antetokounmpo added 14 rebounds and nine assists for Miami, which won its sixth straight and has gone 9-2 since starting 0-4. Davion Mitchell scored 24 for the Heat, who made 22 3-pointers.

Klay Thompson and Ryan Conwell each scored 13 for Miami on “Vice City” night, a collaboration between the Heat and Rockstar Games tied to Thursday’s launch of the “Grand Theft Auto VI” video game.

Kyle Kuzma scored 26 points and Brayden Burries added 20 for Milwaukee, which lost its 11th straight and fell to 1-14. It’s the worst 15-game start in franchise history and the 11-game losing streak is the Bucks’ worst since November 2013, when the then-rookie Antetokounmpo was still finding his NBA footing.

Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware and Kasparas Jakucionis — the players Miami gave up in the deal that sent Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis Jr. to the Heat — all played for the Bucks, combining for 49 points. The Heat welcomed them with a video commemorating their time in Miami.

Milwaukee trailed by 30, then outscored the Heat 30-9 in the final 6 1/2 minutes.

Over the last 127 minutes, 34 seconds — a little more than 10 1/2 quarters, going back to midway through the second quarter of their game against Detroit on Saturday — the Heat have not trailed, outscoring the Pistons, Houston and now Milwaukee by a combined 45 points.

Up next

Bucks: Host Portland on Thursday.

Heat: Host Oklahoma City on Sunday.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.