MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews were spotted putting up a massive “Welcome to Vice City” sign on the roof of the Kaseya Center in downtown Miami.

The display mounted on Tuesday is part of a larger marketing campaign tied to “Grand Theft Auto VI,” which has also included temporarily rebranding parts of Miami International Airport as “Vice City Airport.”

The video game is scheduled to be released Nov. 19.

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