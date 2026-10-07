Victoria Monét is entering a new era with her latest album, “Frequency of Love”. This time around, the Grammy-winning singer is giving fans a closer look at the woman behind the music. Ariana Grande’s longtime friend and writing partner is opening up about the inspiration behind this project.

Victoria Monét is inviting fans to tune into a brand new frequency. She just dropped her new album “Frequency of Love” and says this one is all about good vibes and appreciating life.

Victoria Monét: “The album kind of covers many bases, including love for my daughter, love for the world, what I want to see for it, and also gratitude.”

But don’t worry, her music’s still giving plenty of drama and a lot of romance.

Victoria Monét: “Some of the songs are kind of documentation of moments from my experience being single, and not that I would be defined by any one song, but I was able to zoom into a certain feeling that I would feel and expand it into a three-minute piece of art.”

Getting her album right wasn’t easy, though, because she stressed over every little detail.

Victoria Monét: “I went through a moment where I was critical of everything. I was looking around and seeing what could be better. Just nitpicking everything. And so, it’s really been a journey to come to a place where I can operate in that shift, that paradigm shift, that makes me ok with everything that is.”

And she also refused to let anyone rush her process.

Victoria Monét: “I feel like it should be normal to take time to create your next album. I know we live in a world where we want everything fast, right? Instagram, it’s Insta, you know, Instacart. So, I think that with art, we’ve been looped into that same expectation “

The singer says in the end, it all paid off and now she’s created something she’s truly proud of.

Victoria Monét: “It’s coming from a human being that has to experience life and make changes and be inspired to create their best work.”

You can catch Victoria next month.

She’ll be performing at the FTL War Memorial Auditorium on Nov. 7th.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Victoria Monét Frequency Of Love Tour

Nov. 7

Fort Lauderdale War Memorial Auditorium

800 Northeast 8th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

Website

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