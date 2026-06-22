Shania Twain is getting ready to share a personal chapter of her life with fans. The singer says a new album this summer will take listeners back to where it all began. Country music expert Alex Miranda has the deets on why fans might want to dust off their cowboy hats and clear some space on their playlist.

Shania Twain is returning to her roots. The country icon says fans can expect new music this summer, including an album that tells the story of her journey before fame.

Gather round, Shania fans, the singer’s got something important to tell you.

Shania Twain: “I’m definitely working on new music. I have new music coming out this summer.”

The songs on this project are all about influences that shaped her as an artist and as a person.

Shania Twain: “The whole album is, I would say, a story. All reflecting on my youth. My youth, from my beginnings to when I got my record contract. So there’s so much about my career, about my music that people don’t know.”

Like stuff that happened between her early years and her rise to international stardom.

Shania Twain: “So that’s the gap I want to fill. That’s what I want to share with everybody. So that is the story of this album. It’s all about a reflection of my environment, my surroundings as a child, as a teenager. The music that influenced me, all of the variety of that, going back to the very country western flavor.”

Shania says the first single, “Dirty Rosie,” captures the spirit of her 10-year-old self driving her dad’s truck to work to support the family.

Shania Twain: “It’s all-encompassing. The title track is all-encompassing, and I’m really excited about sharing it. I’m just excited about sharing all of me.”

The country star’s life wasn’t always easy growing up, but Shania says songwriting gave her a chance to escape and explore a world bigger than her small town.

Shania Twain: “All of my imagination went into my songwriting, and that is where I traveled, and that is where I explored the world.”

Shania’s new album drops July 24 and promises an intimate look at the life experiences and musical influences that helped create one of country music’s biggest stars.

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