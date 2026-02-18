(WSVN) - Valentine’s Day is long gone but that doesn’t mean you have to give up the flowers. We’ve got some that help create a fancy and tasty appetizer. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Jimmy De Almeida
The Restaurant: Bagatelle, Miami
The Dish: Zucchini Blossom Tempura
Ingredients:
10 zucchini
olive oil
salt & pepper
Tempura dough:
1 1/2 cup rice flour
1 1/2 cup chickpea flour
2 1/4 cup sparkling water
2 tbsp fresh yeast
1 1/5 tbsp olive oil
Salt & pepper
Espelette pepper
Stuffed zucchini flowers:
previously grilled/seared zucchini
1.5 tbsp marjoram – chopped
1.5 tbsp oregano – chopped
1 egg
Salt & pepper
zucchini flowers
Method of Preparation:
- Zucchini, sear or grill the zucchini in olive oil and salt and pepper to allow water to release from zucchini.
- Chop small when cooled.
Tempura dough:
- Mix all ingredients together. Store in fridge up to three days.
Zucchini Flowers:
- Mix all the ingredients together and stuff the flower with a spoonful of the mix per flower.
- Use a little water on the tips of petals to seal.
- Bake in oven at 356 degrees for 10 minutes.
- Allow to cool down and dip in tempura batter and fry in oil until golden brown – about 3 minutes.
- Drain on paper towel.
Bagatelle
311 NW S River Dr, Miami, FL 33128
(786) 637-2174
www.bagatelle.com
