(WSVN) - Valentine’s Day is long gone but that doesn’t mean you have to give up the flowers. We’ve got some that help create a fancy and tasty appetizer. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Jimmy De Almeida

The Restaurant: Bagatelle, Miami

The Dish: Zucchini Blossom Tempura

Ingredients:

10 zucchini

olive oil

salt & pepper

Tempura dough:

1 1/2 cup rice flour

1 1/2 cup chickpea flour

2 1/4 cup sparkling water

2 tbsp fresh yeast

1 1/5 tbsp olive oil

Salt & pepper

Espelette pepper

Stuffed zucchini flowers:

previously grilled/seared zucchini

1.5 tbsp marjoram – chopped

1.5 tbsp oregano – chopped

1 egg

Salt & pepper

zucchini flowers

Method of Preparation:

Zucchini, sear or grill the zucchini in olive oil and salt and pepper to allow water to release from zucchini.

Chop small when cooled.

Tempura dough:

Mix all ingredients together. Store in fridge up to three days.

Zucchini Flowers:

Mix all the ingredients together and stuff the flower with a spoonful of the mix per flower.

Use a little water on the tips of petals to seal.

Bake in oven at 356 degrees for 10 minutes.

Allow to cool down and dip in tempura batter and fry in oil until golden brown – about 3 minutes.

Drain on paper towel.

Bagatelle

311 NW S River Dr, Miami, FL 33128

(786) 637-2174

www.bagatelle.com

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.