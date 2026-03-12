WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (AP) — A man armed with a rifle rammed his vehicle into a major synagogue in a Detroit suburb and was fatally shot by security Thursday, The Associated Press has learned.

The vehicle caught fire after crashing into the Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The AP.

Investigators were still working to identify the man’s identity and a possible motive for the attack, said the person who could not publicly discuss details of the investigation and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity. The person cautioned that the investigation was still in the early stages.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the synagogue, which has about 12,000 members and houses an early childhood center. Footage from the scene shows dozens of police vehicles surrounding the building.

“No kids or no staff were injured whatsoever,” Oakland County Sheriff Sheriff Mike Bouchard. He said one security officer was hit by the vehicle but did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

“At least one individual came to the temple. Security saw him, engaged him in gunfire,” Bouchard said during an earlier news conference.

Synagogues around the world have been on edge and ramping up security since the U.S. and Israel launched a war with Iran with missile strikes on Feb. 28.

The FBI has warned that Iranian operatives may be planning drone attacks on targets in California. Two men brought explosives Saturday to a far-right protest outside the New York mayoral mansion on Saturday. Investigators allege they were inspired by the Islamic State extremist group.

In a similar incident to what happened in West Bloomfield Township, an assailant drove a car into people outside an Orthodox synagogue in Manchester, England, on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year in October. He stabbed two people to death before officers shot and killed him.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s office cleared the building and about a dozen parents sprinted to get their children from an early childhood learning center inside the building after getting approval from police. West Bloomfield School District went on lockdown.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a statement saying she was tracking developments.

“This is heartbreaking,” Whitmer said. “Michigan’s Jewish community should be able to live and practice their faith in peace.”

Temple Israel calls itself the nation’s largest Reform synagogue, with 12,000 members. according to its website. It offers educational programs for families and adults.

The website says the synagogue is “passionate about helping Jewish communities across the globe” and that its mission is to “create a community building through the lens of Reform Judaism.”

The Jewish Federation of Detroit advised all Jewish organizations in the area “to go into lockout protocol — nobody in or out of your building.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.