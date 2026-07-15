The Chef: Juan Pablo Abbas

The Restaurant: The Wagyu Bar, Coral Gables

The Dish: Wagyu Picanha Crostini

Ingredients:

For Crostini:

American Wagyu Picanha

1 baguette, sliced into crostini pieces

1-2 ripe avocados, sliced

chimichurri

flaky salt

olive oil



For the Chimichurri:

1 cup fresh parsley, finely chopped

2-3 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon fresh oregano, chopped, or 1 teaspoon dried oregano

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

½ cup olive oil

½ teaspoon salt, or to taste

Optional: red pepper flakes

Optional: small squeeze of lemon juice



Method of Preparation:

Step 1: Make the chimichurri

Finely chop the parsley, garlic, and oregano.

Add them to a bowl with red wine vinegar, olive oil, salt, and optional red pepper flakes.

Mix well until everything is combined.

Let the chimichurri sit for at least 10-15 minutes before serving so the flavors come together. For best results, make it ahead of time and let it rest at room temperature before using.

Step 2: Toast the baguette

Slice the baguette into crostini-sized pieces.

Brush lightly with olive oil.

Toast the baguette slices on a hot pan over medium heat until crisp and golden on both sides. You can also toast them in the oven at 375°F for 6-8 minutes if preferred.

Step 3: Cook the American Wagyu Picanha

Season the picanha with salt.

Heat a skillet, grill, or pan over medium-high heat.

Cook the picanha until nicely seared on the outside and cooked to your preferred temperature. Medium-rare to medium works best for American Wagyu.

Let the meat rest for a few minutes before cutting.

Once rested, dice the cooked picanha into small bite-sized pieces.

Alternatively, you can dice the picanha first and then cook the pieces directly in a hot pan until seared and cooked through.

Step 4: Assemble the crostini

Start with the toasted baguette as the base.

Spoon a layer of chimichurri directly onto the bread.

Place sliced avocado on top of the chimichurri.

Add the diced cooked American Wagyu Picanha on top of the avocado.

Finish with flaky salt over the picanha.



The Wagyu Bar

4019 S Le Jeune Rd, Coral Gables, FL 33146

(786) 579-2498

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