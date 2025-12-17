(WSVN) - Here’s a recipe that will feed the family and spice up your holiday celebration at the same time. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Marcelo Palacios

The Restaurant: Rò Steakhouse, Coral Gables

The Dish: Spicy Rigatoni

Ingredients:

1 28-ounce can peeled whole tomatoes

2 roasted Fresno peppers – chopped

4 cloved garlic – minced

half an onion – diced

½ cup heavy cream

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 basil leaf

2 tbsp butter

1 burratina (1 piece)

Olive oil

1 package of rigatoni – cooked according to instructions

Method of Preparation:

In a large pot over medium heat, saute peppers, onions and garlic in olive oil until onions start to sweat.

Season with salt and pepper, and add tomatoes.

Bring to a simmer, then turn heat down to low and cook until the tomatoes have broken up, about 30-45 minutes.

Follow with heavy cream, parmesan, and basil.

Use an immersion blender to smooth the sauce (or blend in a blender).

Spoon some of the sauce into a skillet, then add cooked rigatoni pasta.

Toss and season with salt and pepper and butter.

Plate, and top with burrata and more Parmesan.

Rò Steakhouse

121 Alhambra Plaza, Coral Gables, FL 33134

(786) 778-4158

www.rosteakhouse.com

